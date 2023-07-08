UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 477 Enforcement Constable posts, apply at upsssc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 registration begins

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has started the registrations for Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment process is July 28, 2023.

The UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023 aims to fill a total of 477 posts in the department. The candidates will get shortlisted for the main written examination on the basis of their scores in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET-2022). The selection of a candidate will be based on written exam, computer proficiency test and physical proficiency/ eligibility test.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Dates

Notification date - June 24, 2023

Start date of online application - July 7, 2023

Last date to fill application form - July 28, 2023

Last date to edit application form - August 4, 2023

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidate must have cleared Intermediate (Class 12th) exam from a recognised board.

Age Limit

Candidates should be between 21 to 25 years as on July 1, 2023.

Application fee

Candidates applying for the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023 will have to pay a fee of Rs 25. However, the candidates who will get shortlisted for the main exam will have to pay the examination fee.

Steps to Apply