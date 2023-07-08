UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Registration begins for 477 Enforcement Constable posts, apply at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, UPSSSC has started the registrations for Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the recruitment process is July 28, 2023.
The UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023 aims to fill a total of 477 posts in the department. The candidates will get shortlisted for the main written examination on the basis of their scores in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET-2022). The selection of a candidate will be based on written exam, computer proficiency test and physical proficiency/ eligibility test.
UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Dates
- Notification date - June 24, 2023
- Start date of online application - July 7, 2023
- Last date to fill application form - July 28, 2023
- Last date to edit application form - August 4, 2023
UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Candidate must have cleared Intermediate (Class 12th) exam from a recognised board.
Age Limit
Candidates should be between 21 to 25 years as on July 1, 2023.
Application fee
Candidates applying for the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023 will have to pay a fee of Rs 25. However, the candidates who will get shortlisted for the main exam will have to pay the examination fee.
Steps to Apply
- First of all candidates go to the official website of UPSSSC upsssc.gov.in.
- Click on the UPSSSC Enforcement Constable Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.
- Log in with the required credentials and fill the application form as instructed.
- Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
- Once done, click on the submit button.
- At last download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.