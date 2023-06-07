NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2,877 Staff Nurse post; Registration date, eligibility

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023

NHM MP Staff Nurse Form 2023: National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) is conducting the registration process for Staff Nurses (Male/Female) Recruitment. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- nhmmp.gov.in. The application process will be held between June 13 and July 4, 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh NHM is conducting the recruitment examination to fill a total of 2,877 Staff Nurse posts including, 2,589 female nurses and 288 male nurses posts. The recruitment will be held on a contractual basis which will be valid up to March 31, 2024.

NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

NHM MP Staff Nurse Notification 2023: June 2

Start date of online registration: June 13

Last date for online registration: July 4

NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Name of Post: Staff Nurses

Number of Posts: 2,877

Female Staff Nurse: 2,589

Male Staff Nurses: 288

NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Criteria

Staff Nurse Female: Candidates should have passed class 12th in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and possess degree in BSc Nursing or General Nursing and trained senior midwifery.

Staff Nurse Male: Candidates should have passed class 12th in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and possess degree in BSc Nursing.

Age Limit: Between 21 to 43 years, age relaxation is available.

NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: How to Apply