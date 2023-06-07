Wednesday, June 07, 2023
     
NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2,877 Staff Nurse post; Registration date, eligibility

NHM MP Staff Nurse Form 2023: Eligible candidates can apply for the NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- nhmmp.gov.in.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: June 07, 2023 10:50 IST
NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023, NHM MP Staff Nurse form 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023

NHM MP Staff Nurse Form 2023: National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) is conducting the registration process for Staff Nurses (Male/Female) Recruitment. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- nhmmp.gov.in. The application process will be held between June 13 and July 4, 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh NHM is conducting the recruitment examination to fill a total of 2,877 Staff Nurse posts including, 2,589 female nurses and 288 male nurses posts. The recruitment will be held on a contractual basis which will be valid up to March 31, 2024.

NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • NHM MP Staff Nurse Notification 2023: June 2
  • Start date of online registration: June 13
  • Last date for online registration: July 4

NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Name of Post: Staff Nurses
  • Number of Posts: 2,877 
  • Female Staff Nurse: 2,589
  • Male Staff Nurses: 288

NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Criteria

Staff Nurse Female: Candidates should have passed class 12th in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and possess degree in BSc Nursing or General Nursing and trained senior midwifery.
Staff Nurse Male: Candidates should have passed class 12th in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and possess degree in BSc Nursing.

Age Limit: Between 21 to 43 years, age relaxation is available.

NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

  1. Visit the official website of the NHM MP at nhmmp.gov.in.
  2. Go to the 'Vacancy' tab and click on the 'Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023' link.
  3. Fill the application form as instructed and review the details.
  4. Upload the required documents and make payment of application fee.
  5. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

