NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2,877 Staff Nurse post; Registration date, eligibility

NHM MP Staff Nurse Form 2023: National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) is conducting the registration process for Staff Nurses (Male/Female) Recruitment. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- nhmmp.gov.in. The application process will be held between June 13 and July 4, 2023.
The Madhya Pradesh NHM is conducting the recruitment examination to fill a total of 2,877 Staff Nurse posts including, 2,589 female nurses and 288 male nurses posts. The recruitment will be held on a contractual basis which will be valid up to March 31, 2024.
NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- NHM MP Staff Nurse Notification 2023: June 2
- Start date of online registration: June 13
- Last date for online registration: July 4
NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Name of Post: Staff Nurses
- Number of Posts: 2,877
- Female Staff Nurse: 2,589
- Male Staff Nurses: 288
NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Criteria
Staff Nurse Female: Candidates should have passed class 12th in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and possess degree in BSc Nursing or General Nursing and trained senior midwifery.
Staff Nurse Male: Candidates should have passed class 12th in Physics, Chemistry and Biology and possess degree in BSc Nursing.
Age Limit: Between 21 to 43 years, age relaxation is available.
NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: How to Apply
- Visit the official website of the NHM MP at nhmmp.gov.in.
- Go to the 'Vacancy' tab and click on the 'Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023' link.
- Fill the application form as instructed and review the details.
- Upload the required documents and make payment of application fee.
- Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.