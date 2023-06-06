TNPSC Recruitment 2023 for 245 Civil Judge Posts, Apply Online at tnpsc.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TNPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 Notification released

TNPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has started an online application for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service under the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service (Cadre and Recruitment) Rules, 2007. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before June 30, 2023. The link to the online application can be accessed by scrolling down.

A total of 245 vacancies will be recruited through the online mode on or before June 30, 2023. Selection of the candidates will be done through prelims, mains and interviews. The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs.27,700-770-33,090 - 920 - 40450-1080- 44770.

To apply for TNPSC recruitment 2023, a should have a degree in law from a recognized university. Candidates can check the detailed information about the TNPSC recruitment process below.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Date of notification - June 1, 2023 Last date for submission of online application - June 30, 2023 Online Application Correction Window Period- July 5, 2023 to July 7 Preliminary Examination- August 19, 2023 Main Examination - October 28, and 29

TNPSC recruitment 2023: Qualification

For Practising Advocates - A Degree in Law of a University and Must be practising as an Advocate or Pleader in any Court or Must be an Assistant Public Prosecutor having not less than 3 years of experience.

For Fresh Law Graduates - Must be a fresh Law Graduate possessing a degree in Law from a recognized University; Must be eligible to be enrolled as an Advocate.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

For Practising Advocates - 25 to 42 years

For Fresh Law Graduates - 22 to 29 years

TNPSC recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Candidates can apply online at tnpsc.gov.in latest by June 30, 2023 at the commission's website, tnpsc.gov.in, or tnpscexams.in. Candidates can access the online application link directly by clicking on the above link.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Registration Fee - Rs. 150/-

Prelims exam fee - Rs. 100/-

Mains exam - Rs. 200/-

