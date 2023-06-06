UPSC CDS 2 2023 application window closing today at upsc.gov.in, check how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Last day today to submit applications for UPSC CDS 2 2023

UPSC CDS 2 2023 application window: The online applications for Combined Defence Services Exam 2023 will be closed today, June 6, 2023. Candidates who have yet not submitted their online applications can do so at the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in before 6 PM.

A total of 349 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for admission to Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and SSB interview. The written exam is scheduled to be held on 3rd September 2023 at various exam centers including Agartala, Agra, Ghaziabad, Panaji, Gorakhpur, Patna, Ajmer, Gwalior, and others.

UPSC CDS 2 2023 application: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in Register using your mobile number and One Time Registration (OTR) After completing the registration process, candidates can proceed the online application Upload your documents, Pay fee and take a printout of the confirmation page

UPSC CDS 2 2023: Application Fee

Candidates applying for UPSC NDA 2 2023 are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 200/-. However, the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/Female/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs categories are exempted from payment of a fee. The application fees can be paid by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using the internet banking facility of any Bank.

UPSC CDS 2 2023 Vacancy Details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100 Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - 32 Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) - 32 Officers’ Training academy, Chennai (Madras) 120th SSC (Men) (NT) Course - 169 Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 34th SSC Women (NT) Course -16

