UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2023 expected today on upsc.gov.in, check exam date, application date, eligibility

UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2023 and Application Date: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon release the notification and application for Combined Defence Services 2. According to the annual calendar, the commission will release the CDS 2 notification on May, 17, 2023.

The notification for Combined Defence Services 2 will be released at the official website. The academy-wise vacancy details will be released along with the notification. Earlier, a total of 341 vacant posts have been filled in Indian Armed Force Academies such as Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers Training Academy (OTA).

This year, the Combined Defence Services 2 exam is scheduled to be held on September 3, 2023. The UPSC CDS application 2023 process will be conducted between May 17 to June 6, 2023.

UPSC CDS 2 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

UPSC CDS 2 2023 How to apply?

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC CDS 2 2023'

It will take you to the notification PDF

After reading the notification, candidates are required to click on the 'apply online' available on hompage

Now, click on the relevant link and the application form will be opened

Fill out the information such as name, father's name, date of birth etc

Upload documents and Pay application fee

Download UPSC CDS 2 2023 application form and save it for future reference

UPSC CDS 2 2023 application fee

Female/SC/ST candidates- No Fee

Others - Rs. 200/-

