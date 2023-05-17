NDA 2 Notification RELEASED: Apply online for 395 vacancies at upsconline.nic.in, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NDA 2 Notification PDF OUT

NDA 2 Notification RELEASED: The Union Public Service Commission has today released the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (II) Exam 2023 Notification PDF on its website. Interested and eligible candidates who are interested to appear in the NDA NDA 2 exam can apply online from today onwards at upsconline.nic.in.

This year, a total of 395 Vacancies will be filled for admission into the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 152 Course, and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

NDA NDA 2 Exam: What are the eligibility criteria?

To apply for the Army Wing of the National Defence Academy, a candidate must possess a 12th pass or equivalent from a State Board or a University and for For Air Force and Naval Wings of the National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy, a candidate should have a 12th Class/HSC or equivalent with Physics and Mathematics from a State Education Board or a recognised University.

NDA NDA 2 Exam: Age limit

Minimum Age Limit: 15.7 years

Maximum Age Limit: 18.7 years

NDA NDA 2 Exam: Salary

Rs 56,100/- p.m will be provided for Cadet Training for Army Officers and equivalent ranks in Air Force and Navy.

NDA NDA 2 Exam: How to apply?

Visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in

Register on 'OTR' platform

Then, proceeds for filling up the online application

Upload documents, pay application fee and download configuration form

NDA NDA 2 Exam: Vacancy Break up

National Defence Academy

Army - 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy - 42 (including 03 12 for female candidates)

Air Force

Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) - 25 (including 07 for female candidates)

