Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 through INCET: Apply online for Chargeman 2 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Indian Navy has started the online application window for recruitment to the post of Chargeman 2 in its various departments. Interested candidates can submit applications on or before May 29, 2023 at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

A total of 372 vacancies for the post of chargeman 2 will be recruited. Selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of screening of applications and computer-based exams. Candidates can check vacancy-wise breakup, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details below.

India Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Breakup

Electrical Group- 42 Posts

Weapon Group- 59 Posts

Engineering Group-141 Posts

Construction & Maintenance Group - 118 Posts

Production Planning & Control Group-12 Posts

India Navy Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidate should possess a Degree in Science with Physics or chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized University; (OR) a Diploma in Engineering in the appropriate discipline from a recognized University or Board.

Age Limit: 18-25 years (There will be age relaxation for candidates in the reserved category.)

India Navy Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of screening of applications and written exam.

India Navy Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale - General Central Service, Group ‘B’ Non Gazetted, Non Ministerial, Pay Scale- Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400) in the Pay Matrix

India Navy Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the website of joinindiannavy.gov.in

Click on Join Navy >> Ways to Join >> Civilian >> Chargeman – II (Redesignated as Chargeman)

Firstly, the candidate must register online by filling up the essential details. After successful registration, the candidate will get a user Id & password on

registered email (note it down & keep safely), which will be used to login to fill application

The candidate must fill in their name, date of birth, father’s name & mother’s name as given in matriculation/secondary school certificates

Candidates should have their own mobile number and valid & active personal email id

Upload documents and pay the fee

Download the confirmation page and keep it for future reference

India Navy Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Rs.278 (Rupees Two Hundred and Seventy-Eight only) + applicable charges

Apply Online

