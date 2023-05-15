Indian Navy Recruitment 2023 through INCET: Apply online for Chargeman 2 posts at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Indian Navy has started the online application window for recruitment to the post of Chargeman 2 in its various departments. Interested candidates can submit applications on or before May 29, 2023 at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
A total of 372 vacancies for the post of chargeman 2 will be recruited. Selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of screening of applications and computer-based exams. Candidates can check vacancy-wise breakup, eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details below.
India Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Breakup
- Electrical Group- 42 Posts
- Weapon Group- 59 Posts
- Engineering Group-141 Posts
- Construction & Maintenance Group - 118 Posts
- Production Planning & Control Group-12 Posts
India Navy Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Candidate should possess a Degree in Science with Physics or chemistry or Mathematics from a recognized University; (OR) a Diploma in Engineering in the appropriate discipline from a recognized University or Board.
Age Limit: 18-25 years (There will be age relaxation for candidates in the reserved category.)
India Navy Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria
Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of screening of applications and written exam.
India Navy Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale - General Central Service, Group ‘B’ Non Gazetted, Non Ministerial, Pay Scale- Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400) in the Pay Matrix
India Navy Recruitment 2023: How to apply?
- Visit the website of joinindiannavy.gov.in
- Click on Join Navy >> Ways to Join >> Civilian >> Chargeman – II (Redesignated as Chargeman)
- Firstly, the candidate must register online by filling up the essential details. After successful registration, the candidate will get a user Id & password on
- registered email (note it down & keep safely), which will be used to login to fill application
- The candidate must fill in their name, date of birth, father’s name & mother’s name as given in matriculation/secondary school certificates
- Candidates should have their own mobile number and valid & active personal email id
- Upload documents and pay the fee
- Download the confirmation page and keep it for future reference
India Navy Recruitment 2023: Application Fee
Rs.278 (Rupees Two Hundred and Seventy-Eight only) + applicable charges
