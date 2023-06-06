NDA 2 2023: UPSC to close the application window today, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NDA 2 2023 application form last day today

NDA 2023 application form last date: The Union Public Service Commission is going to close the online application window for NDA and NA 2 exam 2023 today, June 6. Candidates who want to appear for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II), 2023 and have yet not submitted their online applications can do so at the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in by the End of Day.

A total of 395 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process for admission into the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 152 Course, and for the 114th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing on July, 2, 2024. The registration process was started on May 17, 2023.

NDA 2 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in Register using your mobile number After completing the registration process, login with your email id, mobile number, OTR ID Click on the 'Latest Notification Tab' in the OTR application Apply for NDA 2 2023 exam and provide all details Upload your documents, Pay fee and take a printout of the confirmation page

NDA 2 2023: Application Fee

Candidates applying for UPSC NDA 2 2023 are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 100/-. However, there is no fee for the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/Female/Wards of JCOs/NCOs/ORs.

NDA 2 2023 Vacancy Details

National Defence Academy:

Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy: 42 (including 12 for female candidates)

Air Force:

Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme):

25 (including 07 for female candidates)

