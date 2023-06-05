MHA IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2023 Registration begins; 797 vacancies offered

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHA IB JIO Recruitment 2023 registration begins

IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA has started the registrations for Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical Recruitment 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for the IB JIO Recruitment 2023 through the official website-- mha.gov.in till June 23. A total of 797 posts of Junior Intelligence Officer is to be filled through this recruitment drive.

The selection of candidates will be conducted in three phases. Tier 1 will be based on the online computer based examination of 100 marks and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours. The candidate who will qualify the tier-1 exam will be called for the tier-2 exam which will include skill test of 30 marks. It would be practical based and technical in nature commensurate with the job profile. The third and final phase will include Interview/Personality Test of 20 marks.

IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Events Dates Opening Date for Online Registration June 3, 2023 Closing Date of submission of Application Form and online fee payment June 23, 2023 (11:59 PM) Last Date of submission of Application Fee through SBI challan June 27, 2023

IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Name of the Post: Junior Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical

Number of Post: 797

IB JIO Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

I. Diploma in Engineering in the fields of: Electronics or Electronics and Tele-communication or Electronics & Communication or Electrical & Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/Institute. Or

II. Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics or Mathematics from a Government recognized University/Institute. Or

III. Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/Institute.

Age Limit

The age of a candidate should be between 18 to 27 years. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

