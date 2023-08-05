SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 final answer key expected soon; check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 final answer key soon

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 final answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the final answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier-2 exam. All those who appeared in the CHSL Tier 2 exam will be able to download the final answer key on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in, once released.

The commission had released the provisional answer key along with the response sheets on July 4, 2023. The results will be based on the objections received from the candidates. The candidates were allowed to raise objections between July 4 and 6.

The SSC CHSL 2022 tier 2 exam was conducted on June 26 at various exam centres. Candidates will be able to check their results and final answer key followed by the easy steps given below.

SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 final answer key: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 answer key' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter credientials and click on the submit button SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 answer key will appear on the screen Download and save SSC CHSL 2022 Tier 2 final answer key for future reference

Additionally, it is disclosed that the Commission would acquire Option-cumPreference prior to the release of the exam's final results. According to an official statement, a seperate motification in this regard would be shortly uploaded activating the Option-cum-Preference window/tab for the candidates to submit their preferences within the given stipulated time. Those who will fail to excercise their option cum preference within timeline, shall not given any other opportunity for submission of their option cum preference and such candidates will not be considered for the final selection.