SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Recruitment 2023 notification OUT, apply for 1,207 posts at ssc.nic.in

SSC Steno Recruitment 2023: Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Recruitment 2023. The Commission will fill a total of 1,207 vacancies of Steno of which 93 posts are for Group C and 1,114 posts are for Group D in the department through this recruitment process. Candidates who want to apply for these posts can fill the application form by visiting the official website ssc.nic.in.

The last date to apply for SSC Stenographer Exam 2023 is August 23. The application form correction window will open on August 24. Candidates willing ot make changes in their application form can do so till August 25.

SSC Steno Grade C and D Recruitment 2023: Dates

Submission of online application - August 2, 2023

Last date for receipt of online applications - August 23, 2023 (till 11 PM)

Last date for making online fee payment - August 23, 2023 (till 11 PM)

Application form correction - August 24 - August 25, 2023 (till 11 PM)

Computer-based CBT exam tentative date - October 2023

SSC Steno Grade C, D Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Candidates whose age is between 18 to 30 years as on 1st August 2023 can apply for Grade D vacancies.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized board or university.

How to apply for SSC Steno Recruitment 2023

First of all, go to the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Find and click on the SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023 registration link.

Key in basic details and generate login credentials.

Next, fill the application form as instructed and review details

Now upload the relevant documents and pay the application fee.

Finally, submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test, Stenography Skill Test, Documents Verification and Medical Test.