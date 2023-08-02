SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card 2023 for document verification released on ssc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card 2023 released

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit card for the Phase-X/2022 Selection Posts 2022 document verification round. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards for document verification through the official website-- ssc.nic.in. The SSC Selection Post Phase 10 document verification is scheduled to be conducted on August 3, 2023.

Aspirants can download their hall tickets from the official regional website of SSC using their roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Candidates must carry the hard copy of admit card, along with valid photo ID proof, recent passport size photos, original documents and photocopies of documents for verification purposes. Candidates have been advised to keep track on the official website for latest updates.

Candidates applied for the Advertisement No. Phase -X/2022 Selection Post (Post Cat No. - CR11422, CR11423, CR11522 & CR11722) must carry the admit card and documents for verification failing which the candidature might be canceled by the Commission.

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

Click on the link that says, 'SSC Selection Post Phase 10 admit card 2023 for document verification'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and submit it

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 admit card 2023 will appear on the screen

Download the admit card PDF and print a copy of the same for future reference.

Direct Link: SSC Selection Post Phase 10 admit card 2023