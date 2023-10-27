SSC Calendar 2023: Recruitment exam dates announced for SSC GD constable, CAPF, and others, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC GD constable, CAPF, and other recruitment exam dates out

SSC Exam Calendar 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam dates for GD Constable in CAPF, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2024 schedule. All those who are willing to appear in the SSC GD Constable Recruitment exam 2024 can check the exam schedule at the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in and gear up themselves with the preparations.

According to the exam calendar, the recruitment exam for Constables (Exe.) (Male & Female) in Delhi Police- 2023 and Constable (GD) in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2024 will be conducted from November 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30 and December 1, 2, 3. On the other side, the recruitment exam for Constable (GD) CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on February 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, and March 1, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 2024.

On October 13, the commission announced the SSC Grade C Stenographer, Central Secretariat Assistant Grade exam, and other recruitment exam dates for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 sessions. The exams will also be held in February 2024.

Selection Criteria for SSC GD Constable

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the recruitment exam through a computer-based online exam. Those who will clear the online exam will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST), followed by Medical Examination (DME/RME) and Document Verification.

When will SSC GD 2024 Notification be released?

According to the annual calendar, the notification for SSC GD constable recruitment exam 2023 will be released on November 24 and the application process will commence on the same date. Candidates should note that the schedule mentioned above is tentative. The date of releasing the notification may change. The candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Last year, the commission filled 2,4369 vacancies in total in various departments.