SSC CPO Result 2023 OUT on ssc.nic.in, 31,422 Qualifies for PST/PET

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SSC CPO Result 2023 OUT

SSC CPO Result 2023 PDF: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results of the written examination for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) written exam. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CPO exam 2023 or SSC CAPF SI 2023 exam can download the result from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the written exam from October 3 to 5 at various exam centres. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on October 7 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections by October 9.

How to download SSC CPO result 2023?

Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Click on the 'results'

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC CPO result 2023

A PDF will appear on the screen

Candidates can check their roll numbers and save PDF for future reference

SSC CPO result 2023: Minimum Marks to qualify in Paper 1

According to the notice released by SSC, the candidates have to secure at least 60 per cent marks, if they belong to the unreserved category, while the candidates from the OBC category will have to score 50 marks and other category candidates are required to score 40 marks.

SSC CPO result 2023: 31,422 Qualifies in paper 1

A total of 31,422 have been qualified in the paper 1, according to the results. of which, 2,607 candidates are on the first list of female qualified candidates, 28,633 candidates are on the second list of male candidates, and 182 candidates are on the third list of male departmental of Delhi Police.

What's next?

Shortlisted candidates will be called for PET/ PST which will be conducted by the CAPFs. The schedule of PET/ PST will be communicated by the Regional Offices of the

Commission in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission regarding the issue of Admission Certificates for the PET/ PST.

When will SSC CPO Final Answer keys be released?

Final Answer Keys will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly. However, the commission has not given any specific date on releasing the answer keys.