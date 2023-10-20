SSC SSA/UDC Exam: Registration begins for 272 vacancies, check eligibility, how to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC SSA/UDC exam registration begins

SSC SSA/UDC Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started the online registration process for recruitment to the various posts through the Senior Secretariat Assistant/Upper Division Clerk Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2020, 2021 & 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at ssc.nic.in.

A total of 272 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection process comprises of written exam. The candidate must note that the exam shall be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission in Delhi only. According to the schedule, the commission will hold a recruitment exam in February-March 2024. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, and other details below.

SSC SSA/UDC Exam: Important dates

Dates for submission of online applications - October 18 to November 7

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tentative) - February- March 2024

SSC SSA/UDC Exam: Vacancy Details

Recruitment year 2020: 38 posts

Recruitment year 2021: 153 posts

Recruitment year 2022: 81 posts

SSC SSA/UDC Exam: Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates can refer to the detailed notification for more details.

Age Limit - Candidate should not be more than 50 years of age as on crucial/cutoff date for the recruitment years 2020, 2021 & 2022 as prescribed by their respective Cadre Controlling Authority. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Where to send SSC SSA/UDC 2022 recruitment exam application form?

After completion of the online application process, the candidates are required to send the printed copy of the same accompanied with necessary documents should be duly forwarded to their respective Service/Cadre Controlling Authority to “The Regional Director, Staff Selection Commission (Northern Region), Block No.12, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003” so as to reach by November 22, 2023.

