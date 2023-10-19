SSC Selection Post 2023 Phase 10 additional result OUT at ssc.nic.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SSC Selection Post 2023 Phase 10 additional result announced

SSC Selection Post Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the matriculation/higher secondary, graduation, and above level additional results of the computer-based exam. All those who appeared in the SSC Selection Post exam 2022 can download the additional result at the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The results of Phase 10/2022/Selection Post Examination (Matriculation/Higher Secondary/Graduation Level) have been uploaded in the form of a PDF. Candidates can visit the official website by following the easy steps given below and download the results for future reference.

The commission released the result of the Computer Based Examination for Phase X/2022/Selection Posts for various level posts on November 18 wherein candidates were qualified for various post categories in the ratio of 1:20 or 1:10. Due to rejection of the candidates during the scrutiny of documents, the commission has decided to call additional candidates for the remaining vacant post.

The Commission observes that the vacancies for a particular category of Posts are not getting filled up completely, an additional number of candidates who have qualified for the Computer Based Examination, in the order of merit, shall be called only for one more time, at the discretion of the Commission for filling up the number of vacancies not

getting filled up, in the ratio of 1:20 for vacancies up to 5 and 1:10 for vacancies more than 5, stated the Staff Selection Commission in a statement.

According to the official notice, those who were not qualified earlier are considered for qualifying in Additional Result against the reported post-categories in the ratio of 1:20 or 1:10 wherever applicable, in the Computer-Based Examination subject to the merit and

availability/suitability of candidates.

What's next?

All those who have been selected in the additional result are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the printout of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the PostCategory belongs, within 10 days i.e. up to October 30 by speed post only. The candidates will have to write about the post on the top of the envelope.