SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 out for Tier 2, check region wise direct download link

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam for Tier 2. All those who have successfully qualified for the tier 2 exam can download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 2 exam between October 26 to 27. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official websites of the Madhya Pradesh Region, North Eastern Region, North Western Region, and Western Region. The admit cards for the other regions will be uploaded soon on the official regional websites.

How to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official regional website of SSC

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for Tier 2'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter the required details and click on the submit button

SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for tier 2 will appear on the screen

Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2023 for tier 2 and save it for future reference

SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card direct download link for MPR

SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card direct download link for NER

SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card direct download link for NWR

SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card direct download link for WR

This recruitment drive is being done to recruit 7,500 vacancies in various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India. The registration process was started on April 3 and concluded on May 3, 2023. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performances in Tier 1, Tier 2, and interviews.