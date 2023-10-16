SSC Stenographer Answer Key OUT for Grade C, D at ssc.nic.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SSC Stenographer Answer Key available at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key, SSC Stenographer Answer Key for Groups C and D: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for Computer Based Examination for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023. All those who appeared for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exams can download the answer keys from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the written exam for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023 on October 12 and 13 at different centres all over the country. The answer keys for the same have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can check the subject-wise SSC Stenographer Grade C and D answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key for grades C and D: How to download?

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the 'answer key' tab

It will redirect you to the new page where you need to navigate 'SSC Stenographer Answer Key' link

A PDF will appear on the screen containing the direct link to the answer keys

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details

SSC Stenographer Answer Key will appear on the screen

Download SSC Stenographer Answer Key and save it for future reference

SSC Stenographer Answer Key direct download link

SSC Stenographer Answer Key for grades C and D: Objection Date

According to the official notice, candidates who are not satisfied with the answer keys can raise objections online against the answer keys from October 16, 2023 (06:00 PM) to October 18, 2023 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after October 18, 2023 (06:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys by using the above-given link. The facility for downloading SSC Stenographer Answer Keys 2023 will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

SSC Stenographer Recruitment for grades C and D: What's next?

The commission will review the answer keys challenged by the candidates. After that, the final answer keys will be uploaded to the official website. Based on the final answer keys, the commission will upload the results. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.