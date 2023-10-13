SSC February Calendar 2024 OUT at ssc.nic.in, check Grade C, SSA, JSA & other exam schedule

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC February Calendar 2024 PDF available at ssc.nic.in

SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam calendar for February 2024. Candidates who are preparing to appear in the SSC Recruitment 2023 exams can download the exam calendar from the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Exam 2018-2019 and Grade 'C' Stenographer Limited Departmental Competitive Examination - 2020-2022 will be conducted on February 6.

SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2019 and SSA/ UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2020-2022 is scheduled for February 7, 2024. JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2019-2020 and JSA/ LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2021-2022 will be held on February 8. The Central Secretariat Assistants' Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination- 2018-2022 will be conducted on February 12.

SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the SSC February Exam Calendar 2024 link available on the homepage

A PDF will appear on the screen

Check the exam dates and gear up to prepare for the exams.

SSC February Exam Calendar 2024: Admit Card Date

The admit cards for the above exams will be shared prior one week to the exam. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of the commission at regular intervals for further updates.