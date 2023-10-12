SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Final Answer Key OUT on ssc.nic.in, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Final Answer Key download link available at ssc.nic.in

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Final Answer Key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for Selection Posts Examination and Selection Posts Ladakh/2022 (i.e. Matriculation, Higher Secondary and graduate & above level). Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download the final answer keys from the official websites of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the Selection Posts Examinations from August 1 to 5. The results for the same have already been uploaded on the official website. The commission has now uploaded the final answer keys along with the question papers on the official website to ensure transparency in the examination system.

The official notice reads, 'In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 06.10.2023.'

All the candidates are advised to take a printout of their respective question papers along with the final answer keys. The facility for downloading SSC Selection Post Phase 10 final answer keys will be available for one month,i.e. from October 11 to November 10, 2023, up to 5 PM. Candidates can download the final answer keys by following the easy steps given below.

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Final Answer Key: How to download

Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Final Answer Key'

A new window will appear on the screen

Key in your login details and click on the submit button

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Final Answer Key will appear on the screen

Download SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Final Answer Key and save it for future reference

SSC Selection Post Phase 10 Final Answer Key direct download link