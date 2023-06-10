PNB to close registrations for Sr Manager, Manager Recruitment 2023 tomorrow; Apply at pnbindia.in

PNB Recruitment 2023: The ongoing application process for recruitment to various posts of Specialist Officer in Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be closed tomorrow, June 10. Aspiring candidates can fill the online application form through the official website pnbindia.in.
PNB SO Recruitment 2023 is being held for candidates to fill a total of 240 posts which includes 224 posts of Officer, 11 posts of Manager and 5 posts of Senior Manager. The selection process will comprise of online written test followed by personal interview.
PNB SO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
- Start date of online registration - May 24, 2023
- Last date of online registration - June 11, 2023
- Tentative exam date - July 2, 2023
PNB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
- Officer-Credit: 200 Posts
- Officer-Industry: 8 Posts
- Officer-Civil Engineer: 5 Posts
- Officer-Electrical Engineer: 4 Posts
- Officer-Architect: 1 Post
- Officer-Economics: 6 Posts
- Manager-Economics: 4 Posts
- Manager-Data Scientist: 3 Posts
- Senior Manager-Data Scientist: 2 Posts
- Manager-Cyber Security: 4 Posts
- Senior Manager - Cyber Security: 3 Posts
Application fee
The application fee for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) is Rs 59, while other candidates will have to pay Rs 1,180 as a registration fee.
PNB SO Recruitment 2023 Notification