PNB to close registrations for Sr Manager, Manager Recruitment 2023 tomorrow; Apply at pnbindia.in

PNB Recruitment 2023: The ongoing application process for recruitment to various posts of Specialist Officer in Punjab National Bank (PNB) will be closed tomorrow, June 10. Aspiring candidates can fill the online application form through the official website pnbindia.in.

PNB SO Recruitment 2023 is being held for candidates to fill a total of 240 posts which includes 224 posts of Officer, 11 posts of Manager and 5 posts of Senior Manager. The selection process will comprise of online written test followed by personal interview.

PNB SO Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Start date of online registration - May 24, 2023

Last date of online registration - June 11, 2023

Tentative exam date - July 2, 2023

PNB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Officer-Credit: 200 Posts

Officer-Industry: 8 Posts

Officer-Civil Engineer: 5 Posts

Officer-Electrical Engineer: 4 Posts

Officer-Architect: 1 Post

Officer-Economics: 6 Posts

Manager-Economics: 4 Posts

Manager-Data Scientist: 3 Posts

Senior Manager-Data Scientist: 2 Posts

Manager-Cyber Security: 4 Posts

Senior Manager - Cyber Security: 3 Posts

Application fee

The application fee for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) is Rs 59, while other candidates will have to pay Rs 1,180 as a registration fee.

PNB SO Recruitment 2023 Notification