RBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancies roll out for Grade B Officer posts; Apply at rbi.org.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RBI Group B Recruitment 2023 registration last date extended

RBI Grade B Notification 2023: The Reserve Bank of India has extended the registration last date for Grade B Officer Recruitment 2023. Aspiring candidates can now submit online applications at rbi.org.in till June 16. A total of 291 vacancies are to be filled through direct recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’.

Earlier the last date to register for the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 was June 9. The selection process for the RBI Grade B will be held in three stages - Stage 1, Stage 2, and Interview. Candidates are suggested to check all the eligibility conditions including age limit, qualification, and experience before filling in their online applications.

Aspirants belonging to the General and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 850 and the candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD categories will have to pay Rs 100.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

RBI Grade B Notification- April 26, 2023

RBI Grade B Apply Online 2023 Starts- May 9, 2023

Revised last date to submit the online application form- June 16, 2023

RBI Admit card for Phase-I Exam - June, 9th

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-I – Online Exam - July 9, 2023

Officers in Gr B (DR)- Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam - July, 30, 2023

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

Aspirants can follow the steps provided here to apply for the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023.