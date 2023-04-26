RBI Grade B Notification 2023 out: 291 vacancies for officer posts, check eligibility, how to apply and more

Follow us on Image Source : AP RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 Notification released

RBI Grade B Notification 2023: The Reserve Bank of India has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Grade B Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications from May 9, 2023 onwards. The last date for submission of the application is June 9, 2023. Candidates can submit applications online at rbi.org.in. A total of 291 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection process for the RBI Grade B includes three stages - Stage 1, Stage 2, and Interview. Those who will qualify in Phase 1 will be called for Phase 2 and further recruitment process.

Candidates who dream to join the Reserve Bank of India as a Grade B Officer have a great opportunity to apply. However, the candidate has to first check all the eligibility conditions including age limit, qualification, and experience before submitting their online applications.

Candidates have been advised to fill up the application form carefully and upload all supporting documents prescribed in the advertisement. Before the final submission of the online application, the candidate will have to pay an application fee which is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to the General/OBC Category will have to pay Rs. 850/- and the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay Rs. 100/-.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of RBI - rbi.gov.in

Click on the 'Opportunities' tab

Now, click on the 'Vacancies' tab

Click on the notification link that reads 'RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023'

Read all the instructions and fill up the application form after clicking on 'apply online'

Enter the details including name, contact information, qualification, etc

Upload documents and pay application fee

Take a printout of the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023 application form after the final online submission

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Phase 1 Exam Date

According to the notification, the phase 1 exam for Grade B in General Department will be held on July 9 while the exam for the Economic and Policy Research Department and Statistics and Information Management Department for Grade B Post will be conducted on July 16.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

RBI Grade B Notification- April, 26th

RBI Grade B Apply Online 2023 Starts- May, 9th

Last date to submit the online application form- June, 9th

RBI Admit card for Phase-I Exam- June, 9th

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-I – Online Exam - July, 9th

Officers in Gr B (DR)- Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam- July, 30th

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR- Phase I – Paper – I – Online Exam- July, 16th

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DEPR- Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online Exam- September, 02nd

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM- Phase I – Paper – I – Online Exam- July, 16th

Officers in Gr B (DR)- DSIM- Phase I – Paper – II & III – Online Exam - August, 19th

