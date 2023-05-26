JKPSC PO Mains admit card 2023 out on jkpsc.nic.in, exam on May 31

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Download JKPSC PO Mains admit card 2023

JKPSC PO Mains admit card 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit cards for Probationary Officer Mains Exam 2023. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam can download their admit cards from the official website of JKPSC - jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC PO Mains exam is scheduled to be held on May 31, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. Candidates can download their admit cards followed by the easy steps given below.

JKPSC PO Mains admit card: How to download?

Visit the official website of JKPSC - jkpsc.nic.in Click on the login button available on the homepage Click on the admit card tab Now, click on the admit card menu to download Download and keep a copy for future reference

JKPSC PO Mains admit card direct download link

If any candidate is facing any difficulty while downloading their admit cards can approach the commission's office on or before May 27, 2023 at Jammu or Srinagar. candidates can download the JKPSC PO Mains admit card by clicking the link above.

Candidates are required to carry their photo identity card along with their admit card on the day of exam. Otherwise they will not be permitted to sit in the examination hall. Candidates are also advised to reach at the exam centre one hour before the commencement of the exam. No entry will be permitted after the due time. Candidates are instructed to read all the information mentioned on the admit card before in the examination hall.

ALSO READ | SSC JE Final Result 2023 OUT on ssc.nic.in, Check how and where to download

ALSO READ | CUET admit card 2023: NTA likely to release CUET Phase 3 admit card today on cuet.samarth.ac.in