Jharkhand SSC CGL Recruitment 2023 Registration begins at jssc.nic.in; 2,017 posts on offer, apply here

Jharkhand SSC CGL Recruitment 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has started the registrations for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGL CCE) 2023. The Jharkhand SSC 2023 application form is hosted on the official website-- jssc.nic.in. The last date to register online is July 19.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 is being held to fill a total of 2,017 vacant posts in the department. The correction window facility will be held between July 25 and July 27, 2023. Candidates who possess Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any stream is eligible to apply for the combined competitive examination.

JGGL CCE 2023 Date

Start date of online application - 20 June 2023

Last date to fill application form - 19 July 2023

Last date to submit application fee - 19 July 2023

Correction window date - 25 to 27 July 2023

JGGL CCE 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of Exam - Jharkhand Combined Graduate Level, JSSC CGL Exam 2023

Jharkhand Combined Graduate Level, JSSC CGL Exam 2023 Number of Posts - 2,017

Post-wise Vacancy Breakup

Assistant Branch Officer - 863

Junior Secretariat Assistant - 335

Labor Enforcement Officer - 182

Planning Assistant - 5

Block Welfare Officer - 195

Block Supply Officer - 252

Circle Officer - 185

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 21 years

Maximum Age: 35 years

How to apply

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in. Click on the 'JGGL CCE-2023 registration link' on the homepage. Thoroughly read the information brochure and fill in the application form as instructed. Upload documents and review the application details. Pay the application fee and submit it. Download the JGGL CCE application form and save it for future reference.

