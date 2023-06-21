IBPS RRB Vacancy 2023: Registration for Clerk, PO post ends today; Direct link, how to apply

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will close the registrations for Officers Scale I, II & III and Office Assistants Recruitment 2023 today, June 21. The official website-- ibps.in is hosting the IBPS CRP RRBs XII Clerk, PO registration link. Aspiring candidates can register by providing basic information, photo, signature, educational details and making online payment.
IBPS is conducting the CRP RRBs XII recruitment 2023 to fill up a total of 9,075 posts of Officer Assistant(Multipurpose), Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III in the organisation. The IBPS RRB Prelims is likely to be held in August 2023. The application fee for General and OBC category candidates is Rs 850, whereas, SC, ST and differently-abled category candidates will have to pay Rs 175.
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Dates
- Online registration including edit/ modification of application form - June 1 to June 21, 2023
- Payment of IBPS RRB application fees - June 1 to June 21, 2023
- Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training - July 10, 2023
- Conduct of Pre-Exam Training - July 17 to July 22, 2023
- Download of call letters for Preliminary examination - July/ August 2023
- IBPS RRB prelims exam date - August 2023
- IBPS RRB prelims result - September 2023
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details
|Name of Post
|Revised Vacancies
|Office Assistants (Multipurpose)
|5,650
|Officer Scale I
|2,560
|Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer)
|122
|Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer)
|38
|Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager)
|16
|Officer Scale II (Law)
|56
|Officer Scale II (CA)
|64
|Officer Scale II (IT)
|106
|Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer)
|387
|Officer Scale III
|76
|Total
|9,075
How to Apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023
- Visit ibps.in website on your browser
- Click on the 'IBPS CRPs XII RRB registration' link.
- Select the desired posts and proceed to fill the IBPS RRB application form.
- Complete the registrations as instructed and pay the application fee.
- Submit the RRB Clerk, PO application form and download the confirmation page.
Direct Link: IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023