IBPS RRB Vacancy 2023: Registration for Clerk, PO post ends today; Direct link, how to apply

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will close the registrations for Officers Scale I, II & III and Office Assistants Recruitment 2023 today, June 21. The official website-- ibps.in is hosting the IBPS CRP RRBs XII Clerk, PO registration link. Aspiring candidates can register by providing basic information, photo, signature, educational details and making online payment.

IBPS is conducting the CRP RRBs XII recruitment 2023 to fill up a total of 9,075 posts of Officer Assistant(Multipurpose), Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III in the organisation. The IBPS RRB Prelims is likely to be held in August 2023. The application fee for General and OBC category candidates is Rs 850, whereas, SC, ST and differently-abled category candidates will have to pay Rs 175.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Dates

Online registration including edit/ modification of application form - June 1 to June 21, 2023

Payment of IBPS RRB application fees - June 1 to June 21, 2023

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training - July 10, 2023

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training - July 17 to July 22, 2023

Download of call letters for Preliminary examination - July/ August 2023

IBPS RRB prelims exam date - August 2023

IBPS RRB prelims result - September 2023

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of Post Revised Vacancies Office Assistants (Multipurpose) 5,650 Officer Scale I 2,560 Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer) 122 Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer) 38 Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager) 16 Officer Scale II (Law) 56 Officer Scale II (CA) 64 Officer Scale II (IT) 106 Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer) 387 Officer Scale III 76 Total 9,075

How to Apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023

Visit ibps.in website on your browser

Click on the 'IBPS CRPs XII RRB registration' link.

Select the desired posts and proceed to fill the IBPS RRB application form.

Complete the registrations as instructed and pay the application fee.

Submit the RRB Clerk, PO application form and download the confirmation page.

Direct Link: IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023