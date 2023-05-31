IBPS RRB Notification 2023 OUT at ibps.in; Registration for Clerk, PO starts tomorrow | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS RRB Notification 2023 released

IBPS RRB 2023 Notification: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the notification for IBPS Clerk, Probationary Officer Recruitment 2023 today, May 31. As per the official notification, the process of online registration for IBPS Officers (Scale I, Scale II, and Scale III) and Office Assistants will start tomorrow, June 1, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website ibps.in till June 21.

The Institute will conduct the Pre-Exam Training (PET) from July 17 to July 22, 2023. Whereas, the online prelims exam will be conducted in August 2023. Candidates belonging to General and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850, while candidates from SC, ST and differently-abled categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 175.

IBPS RRB Notification 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Criteria

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Candidates should possess bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) - Candidates should possess bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent.

Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager) - Candidates should possess bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate.

Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager) - Candidates should possess bachelor’s degree in the relevant trade with a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate.

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - Candidates should possess bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate.

Age Limit

Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Candidate age should be between 18 years to 28 years.

Officer Scale-I, II & III - Candidate age should be between 18 years to 30 years

Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager) - Candidate age should be between 21 years to 40 years.

IBPS RRB Recruitment2023: Steps to Apply

Go to the official website at ibps.in. Click on the CRPs XII RRB registration link. Select the desired posts and proceed to fill the IBPS RRB application form. Complete the registration and make payment of application fee. Submit the IBPS RRB application form and download the confirmation page.

