Sunday, June 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Clerk, PO vacancies revised; Apply till june 21

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Clerk, PO vacancies revised; Apply till june 21

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment 2023 on the official website ibps.in till June 21.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2023 17:09 IST
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023, ibps rrb notification 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Additional vacancy list out

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has revised the vacancies for Regional Rural Bank Clerk, Probationary Officer Recruitment 2023. As per the official notification, the IBPS CRP RRBs XII recruitment process will now be held to fill a total of 9,075 posts Officer Assistant(Multipurpose), Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website ibps.in till June 21. The Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. Whereas, the IBPS RRB prelims will be conducted in August 2023.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Dates

  • Online registration including edit/ modification of application form - June 1 to June 21, 2023
  • Payment of IBPS RRB application fees - June 1 to June 21, 2023
  • Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training - July 10, 2023
  • Conduct of Pre-Exam Training - July 17 to July 22, 2023
  • Download of call letters for Preliminary examination - July/ August 2023
  • IBPS RRB prelims exam date - August 2023
  • IBPS RRB prelims result - September 2023

ALSO READ | IBPS RRB Notification 2023 OUT at ibps.in; Registration for Clerk, PO starts tomorrow | Details

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of Post Revised Vacancies
Office Assistants (Multipurpose) 5,650
Officer Scale I 2,560
Officer Scale II (Agriculture Officer) 122
Officer Scale II (Marketing Officer) 38
Officer Scale II (Treasury Manager) 16
Officer Scale II (Law) 56
Officer Scale II (CA) 64
Officer Scale II (IT) 106
Officer Scale II (General Banking Officer) 387
Officer Scale III 76
Total 9,075

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jobs

Top News

Related Jobs News

Latest News