IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: Clerk, PO vacancies revised; Apply till june 21

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has revised the vacancies for Regional Rural Bank Clerk, Probationary Officer Recruitment 2023. As per the official notification, the IBPS CRP RRBs XII recruitment process will now be held to fill a total of 9,075 posts Officer Assistant(Multipurpose), Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website ibps.in till June 21. The Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be held from July 17 to July 22, 2023. Whereas, the IBPS RRB prelims will be conducted in August 2023.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Dates

Online registration including edit/ modification of application form - June 1 to June 21, 2023

Payment of IBPS RRB application fees - June 1 to June 21, 2023

Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training - July 10, 2023

Conduct of Pre-Exam Training - July 17 to July 22, 2023

Download of call letters for Preliminary examination - July/ August 2023

IBPS RRB prelims exam date - August 2023

IBPS RRB prelims result - September 2023

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details