Bihar Police Vacancy 2023: Registration begins for 21,391 Contable posts; Dates, eligibility criteria

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has started the registrations for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 today, June 20. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Bihar Police Constable vacancy online through the official website-- csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC is conducting the Bihar Police Constable recruitment process to fill up a total of 21,391 posts of Police Constable in the department. General, OBC, EWS and other states category candidates will have to pay Rs 675, whereas SC, ST candidates will have to pay Rs 180. Aspirants who have qualified 10+2 examination or its equivalent is eligible to apply for the recruitment exmaination.

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Dates

Start date of online application - June 20, 2023

Last date to fill application form - July 20, 2023

Last date to submit application fee - July 20, 2023

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Details

Name of Post: Police Constable

Number of Posts: 21,391

Salary: Rs 21,700 - Rs 69,100

Category-wise posts

General: 8,556

EWS: 2,140

BC: 2,570

EBC: 3,842

BC Female: 655

SC: 3,400

ST: 228

How to Apply

Visit csbc.bih.nic.in website on your browser

Look for Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2023 registration link

Click on the registration link and fill up the application form as instructed

Upload required documents and review the application

Pay examination fee and finally submit the Bihar Police Constable form

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Bihar Police Constable Vacancy 2023 Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test and physical efficiency/ eligibility test. Bihar Police Constable written exam will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) for 100 marks. Candidates have to answer the question paper within 2 hours. The question paper will comprise of MCQs from Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, Science and General Awareness. The minimum passing mark in written examinations is 30 percent marks.