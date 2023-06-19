TS KGBV recruitment 2023 notification released for 1241 teacher vacancies | apply online

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV TS KGBV recruitment 2023 notification out

TS KGBV recruitment 2023 notification: The Commissioner and Director of School Education, Telangana has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Special Officers (SOs), Post Graduate Contract Resident Teachers (PGCRTs), Contract Resident Teachers (CRTs), Physical Education Teachers (PETs) and Special Officers (SOs) & Contract Resident Teachers (CRTs). A total of 1241 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) and Urban Residential Schools (URAS) across the state. The detailed notice is available on the website of schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

It should be noted that only female candidates are eligible to apply to the posts to be filled in KGBV girls' schools. The last date for submission of the application is July 5, 2023. The recruitment exam will be conducted in the month of July 2023. The final list will be prepared based on a written test. Candidates can check how to apply, the application fee, and other important details below.

TS KGBV recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of schooledu.telangana.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'TS KGBV recruitment 2023' Enter your login details and submit or register yourself as a new user Fill out the application form and upload all documents Download TS KGBV recruitment 2023 and save it for future reference

TS KGBV recruitment 2023 Application Fee: Rs. 600/-

TS KGBV recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Post Graduate Contract Resident Teacher - Post Graduate Degree in the subject concerned (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks. PET - Must possess an Intermediate (or its equivalent) recognized university and a certificate/Under Graduate Diploma in Physical Education/Diploma in Physical Education from an institution recognized by the NCTE or Bachelor's Degree and Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) of at-least one year duration Specialist Officer - Post Graduate Degree with at least 50% marks

Note: Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification for more details regarding educational qualification, age limit, selection process and more.