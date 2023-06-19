UPSSSC VDO re-exam 2023 admit card out on upsssc.gov.in, exam on June 26 and 27

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSSSC VDO Re-exam Admit Card 2023 download

UPSSSC VDO re-exam 2023 admit card: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Village Development Officer (VDO) or Gram Vikas Adhikari re-examination admit card today, June 19, 2023. All those who applied for UPSSSC VDO re-exam 2023 can download their admit cards using their credentials on the login page available on upsssc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the re-exam for Gram Vikas Adhikari 2023 will be held on June 26 and June 27 from 10 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm, respectively. Candidates can download UPSSSC VDO re-exam 2023 admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

UPSSSC VDO re-exam 2023 admit card: How to download?

Visit the UPSSSC's official website at upsssc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSSSC VDO re-exam 2023 admit card Your login page will be brought up, where you must enter your registration number, birth date, and other information. UPSSSC VDO re-exam 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download and save UPSSSC VDO re-exam 2023 admit card for future reference

Initially, the said exam was conducted on December 22 and 23, 2018 wherein 9.1 lakh candidates out of 14 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The commission declared the result in August 2019. Due to some unavoidable circumstances, the SIT was constituted on March 20, 2020, to investigate the recruitment process. After that, the control of exam of the commission released an order regarding the cancellation of the exam. Now, the exam is scheduled for the month of June. All those appearing in the UPSSSC VDO Recruitment 2018 re-exam can download their admit cards directly by clicking on the above link.