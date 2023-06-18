SSB Recruitment 2023: Registration last date for 1,656 various posts today; Direct link to apply

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSB Recruitment 2023 Registration mends today

SSB Recruitment 2023: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) will close the application window for Head Constable, Assistant Commandant and various other posts recruitment 2023 today, June 18. Interested candidates can apply for SSB various posts recruitment through the official website-- ssbrectt.gov.in. A total of 1,656 vacant posts of Assistant Commandant, Sub Inspector (SI), Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Head Constable (HC), and Constable are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates from General, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economic Weaker Section (EWS) will have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Whereas, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and female candidates are exempted from fee payment. The SSB selection process will comprise of written examination, physical test, document verification and medical examination.

SSB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Head Constable HC (Technician) - 914

Constable Tradesman - 543

Assistant Commandant (Veterinary) - 18

Sub-Inspector SI (Technical) - 111

ASI (Paramedical Staff) - 30

ASI (Steno) - 40

SSB Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps provided here to fill the application forms for the SSB Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'SSB Recruitment 2023 Notification' link given on the homepage

Step 3: Read the notification and proceed to fill the application form.

Step 4: Complete your registration by providing personal details and educational details.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Download the SSB Application form and print a copy for future reference.

Direct Link: SSB Various Posts Recruitment 2023 Application Form

SSB Recruitment 2023 Notification