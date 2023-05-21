Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023 Declared; Direct link at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023: Join Indian Army has declared the result for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 examination. Candidates who have appeared in the common entrance exam (CEE) can check the Indian Army Agniveer result through the official website-- joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The Indian Army Agniveer result 2023 for Siliguri, Sambalpur, Kolkata, Gopalpur, Cuttack, Baharampur, Bihar Jharkhand Recruitment Rally and Barrackpore Army Recruiting Offices (AROs) is now available on the website. The first online CEE for the recruiting year 2023-24 is scheduled from April 17 to 26, 2023, at approx 200 locations across the country.

Aspirants who have qualified the CEE examination will now have to appear for Indian Army Agniveer phase 2 of the recruitment selection process for enrolment of JCO/OR into Indian Army. Phase 2 will consist of the recruitment rally by AROs.

How to Check Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023

Candidates can check the Indian Army Agniveer Result 2023 by following the simple steps provided here.

Visit the website, joinindianarmy.nic.in. Go to the JCO/ OR/ Agniveer enrolment link and click on the 'CEE Results' tab. Click on the Agniveer CEE result 2023 link for the desired zone. Check your roll number in the PDF using ctrl+f shortcut key. Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

