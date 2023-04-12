Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Common Entrance Exam to be conducted from April 17 onwards

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023 from April 17 across India

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Indian Army is in the process of migrating to a modified system of recruitment from the Recruiting year 2023-24, with the first filter of selection being an Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE), to be followed by Physical Fitness Tests, Physical Measurement Tests and Medical Tests in a sequential manner.

Accordingly, the first Online CEE for the Recruiting year 2023-24 is scheduled from 17 to 26 April 2023 at approx 200 locations across the country for recruitment to the multiple posts of Agniveer under the Agnipath Scheme. It is expected that nearly 25 lakhs of candidates will appear in the exam all over the country.

There are reports that the first Online Agnipath CEE for the Recruiting year 2023 in UT of Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted at more than 12 exam centres available in Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla. The exam in the Union Territory of Ladakh (Leh and Kargil) will be conducted at more than 2 exam centres. Approx ten thousand candidates are likely to appear for the common entrance exam from Kashmir and Ladakh.

Results of the Online Common Entrance Exam (CEE) are expected to be announced in the second/third week of May 2023 and candidates who will be successful in the written exam will be issued with admit cards for phase II of the recruitment selection process for enrolment of JCO/OR into Indian Army.

