China's Xi Jinping presents four-point proposal to resolve US-Iran war: 'Sovereignty must be respected'

Beijing:

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of countries in West Asia and the Gulf region should be fully respected, as tensions continue following the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. This is the first time that Xi has spoken about the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marking the first visit by a West Asian leader to China since the conflict broke out. He also said the safety of personnel, facilities, and institutions of all countries should be effectively safeguarded.

Xi presents four-point proposal on Iran war

Xi put forward a four-point proposal on promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. He called for adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence and said it is imperative to promote the building of a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security architecture for the Middle East and the Gulf region.

He urged adherence to the principle of national sovereignty, stating that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region should be fully respected, and the safety of personnel, facilities, and institutions of all countries should be effectively safeguarded.

'Rule of law and coordinated development'

On adherence to the principle of international rule of law, Xi said the authority of international rule of law should be upheld to prevent the world from falling back into the law of the jungle.

He said development and security should be coordinated and that all parties should work together to create a favourable environment for the development of countries in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

China’s stance on Strait of Hormuz tensions

The remarks come as China continues to comment on disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, an important international trade route for goods and energy. On Monday, China called for unimpeded passage through the waterway after US President Donald Trump announced plans to blockade it.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "The root cause of the disruption at the Strait of Hormuz is the military conflict. To solve the issue, the conflict must stop as soon as possible. All parties need to remain calm and exercise restraint. China will continue playing a constructive role."

He added that keeping the area safe and stable and ensuring unimpeded passage serves the common interest of the international community.

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