Free LPG, Rs 2,000 for women and fast-track courts: BJP unveils big-ticket promises in Tamil Nadu manifesto

Chennai:

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu. The document was released by senior BJP leader JP Nadda in Chennai. Other key leaders of the party, including Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran, BJP leaders K Annamalai and Tamilisai Soundararajan were also present at the event.

The document emphasises strengthening public welfare, improving access to quality healthcare and ensuring financial stability for the state’s residents.

Key promises in BJP’s Tamil Nadu manifesto

Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to women heads of households Rs 10,000 one-time financial support to every household Free LPG cylinders for households Start Zero FIR reporting system Set up fast-track courts for heinous crimes Install CCTV cameras to remove blind spots in buses, schools, and universities Rs 25,000 support for eligible women to buy e-scooters Interest-free loans up to Rs 50 lakh for self-help groups and MSMEs Rs 3,000 additional support to farmers (total Rs 9,000 including central scheme) Rs 2,000 per month as financial assistance to Jallikattu bulls rearers. Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia compensation in case a participant dies during Jallikattu events. 3 per cent stamp duty concession for women purchasing houses.

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026

The voting in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for April 23 in a single phase, while the vote counting will happen on May 4.

According to the latest voter list, the state has approximately 5.67 crore registered voters. Out of the 234 total Assembly constituencies, 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 2 for Scheduled Tribes.

The main parties competing in these elections include the DMK, AIADMK, BJP, Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Kongu (TVK), and the Indian National Congress.