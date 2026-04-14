Audio, chats point to planned escalation in Noida protests: 'Bring chilli powder, will attack cops'

Noida:

The investigation into the large-scale violence that erupted in Noida’s industrial belt has intensified, with police uncovering what officials describe as a wider and more coordinated pattern of mobilisation involving masked individuals, social media coordination and pre-incident planning signals.

The unrest, which initially began as a labour protest over alleged “systemic exploitation” at the factories, escalated sharply when thousands of workers took to the streets demanding better wages and working conditions. The demonstration, however, soon descended into chaos as groups allegedly broke away from the main protest and engaged in stone-pelting, vandalism of private vehicles, and damage to factory property.

WhatsApp groups and viral audio clip

A significant breakthrough in the case has come through digital evidence. Police sources say multiple WhatsApp groups were found to have become active nearly three days before the violence, allegedly coordinating discussions around mobilisation.

An audio clip, now under forensic examination, reportedly contains a voice urging people to assemble following the police cane-charge.

Separately, an Instagram chat that has surfaced online is also under scrutiny. The conversation allegedly includes instructions asking participants to carry chilli powder.

“Kal police walo par hamla karna hai. Lathi charge dobara se police walo pe honi chahye, theek hai. Hamari bhot behen bhai ghayal hue hai, theek hai. Zaldi subha aane ki kripa karein (Tomorrow, we will attack the police. Let there be a cane charge again. Many of our brothers and sisters have been injured. Please reach early in the morning)” a man could be heard saying in an audio clip.

Masked individuals under Investigation

According to preliminary findings, police are examining the role of several masked individuals who were seen among the protesting crowd. These individuals allegedly used face coverings while participating in acts of arson and street violence, raising suspicions that they may not have been part of the core labour group.

Investigators are also probing claims that some of these individuals blended into the gathering under the guise of migrant and contract workers, complicating efforts to distinguish genuine protesters from alleged miscreants.

Over 400 arrested so far

As many as 396 persons have so far been arrested in the case by Noida Police. A comprehensive probe has been launched and questioning is underway to filter out the anti-social elements who were involved in violence.