Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Bihar
  3. Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: Nitish Kumar to resign as CM shortly, NDA to chose successor at 4 pm
 Live now

Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: Nitish Kumar to resign as CM shortly, NDA to chose successor at 4 pm

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

The state of Bihar is headed for a major leadership change today as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns to head to the Rajya Sabha. This will pave the way for a new chief minister, probably a BJP leader, marking the first time for the saffron party to take charge of the leadership of the state.

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Image Source : PTI
Patna:

All eyes are on the BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and the JDU’s Nishant Kumar as Bihar prepares to name its next chief minister today. The decision is expected to be taken at an NDA meeting scheduled for 4 pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on April 15, with incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar set to resign today after he chaired his final cabinet meeting in Patna. He will step down after serving in the role for nearly two decades.

Ahead of the NDA meeting, the BJP Legislature Party will convene at 3 pm at the party office to elect its leader. The meeting will be attended by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been appointed as the central observer.

The NDA meeting will follow, where the leader of the Legislature Party will be formally chosen, paving the way for the appointment of the next chief minister.

Nitish Kumar's resignation has cleared the path for Bihar to have a new chief minister as early as April 15. He is also set to move to Delhi after being sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 11, having earlier resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council on March 30.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for the latest updates on the political activities in Bihar.

 

Live updates :Bihar new CM announcement Nitish Kumar resignation

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:33 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nitish Kumar's son Nishant agrees to join Bihar government as deputy CM

    According to sources, Nishant Kumar has been persuaded to take up a role in the government and is likely to become deputy chief minister. He had earlier preferred to work within the party organisation before joining the government, but has now reportedly agreed.

    Sources also indicate that Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Nishant Kumar are likely to be the two deputy chief ministers in the new setup.

    There is a strong possibility that only the chief minister and deputy chief ministers will take the oath tomorrow. If ministers are not sworn in at the same time, their induction is expected to take place in the first week of May.

     
     
     
  • 12:30 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Glimpses of Nitish Kumar's final meeting of Bihar Cabinet

    Bihar CMO has shared pictures of Nitish Kumar's final cabinet meeting as the chief minister before he resigns from the post after a decade-long tenure. He is likely to step down from the post later today after being sworn in as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament on April 10, 2026.

     

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Samrat Choudhary to be next Bihar chief minister

    The announcement of Bihar’s new chief minister is expected later today, with Samrat Choudhary likely to be named for the post. The formal declaration is expected in the afternoon.

    Alongside this, Nishant Kumar is also expected to play a significant role in the new government and may be appointed as deputy chief minister.

    A decision on the composition of the new council of ministers in the incoming government is also likely to be taken later this evening.

  • 12:15 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nitish Kumar to tender resignation as Bihar CM to Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain

    The two decade long tenure of Nitish Kumar as Bihar chief minister is coming to an end today. During his final Cabinet meeting, he announced his decision to resign, signalling the close of his long political innings in the state.

    He is now expected to meet the Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain shortly and formally submit his resignation.

  • 12:01 PM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nitish Kumar gets emotional during address to MLAs at final Bihar Cabinet meeting

    Nitish Kumar delivered a brief address of around 5 minutes. Reflecting on his tenure, he said that he came to power in 2005 and did as much as he could for Bihar. He added that he would continue to guide the new government going forward.

    According to those present, Nitish Kumar appeared emotional during his address.

    Senior Bihar MLAs Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Samrat Choudhary also addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude for the nearly two-decade-long tenure of the chief minister and acknowledging his contributions to the state.

     

  • 11:59 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bihar minister speaks after attending Nitish Kumar's last cabinet meeting

    Following the cabinet meeting, Bihar minister Sanjay Singh said it was the last meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during which he addressed all MLAs. He stated that Nitish Kumar informed them it was his final cabinet meeting as chief minister and that he would meet the Governor after the session.

     

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nitish Kumar pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on birth anniversary

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday paid tributes to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

    "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, the great social reformer, thinker, pioneer of social justice, and Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, I pay my humble respects to him," he wrote in a post on X.

     

     
  • 11:11 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BJP national general secretary arrives in Patna ahead of key meetings

    BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh has arrived in Patna, Bihar, as crucial meetings are set to take place to decide the next chief minister.

    Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi said that a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party will be held at 3 pm at the party office to elect its leader, with Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending as the central observer.

    He added that an NDA meeting will follow at 4 pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where the leader of the Legislature Party will be finalised.

  • 10:56 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    JDU says shift to national politics planned as per strategy

    In Patna, amid reports that Nitish Kumar is likely to step down as Bihar chief minister today, JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar said the move is part of a clear decision by the NDA and Nitish Kumar to shift to national politics while continuing to work for Bihar. He added that Nitish Kumar will chair his final cabinet meeting, which is expected to be productive.

  • 10:55 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Nitish Kumar arrives to hold his final Bihar Cabinet meeting

    Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has arrived at the Old Secretariat in Patna to hold his final meeting of the Bihar Cabinet today. He will tender his resignation at the Lok Bhawan later.

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Bihar may see first BJP-led government

    Bihar is set to enter a new political phase as Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest serving chief minister, is likely to resign, potentially paving the way for the first BJP led government in the state. According to reports, he may submit his resignation soon after chairing his final cabinet meeting scheduled for 11 am.

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Political leaders arrive at Nitish Kumar’s residence

    Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and JD U national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha reached the residence of chief minister Nitish Kumar amid fast-moving political developments. Nitish Kumar is expected to step down as Bihar chief minister today after recently being sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP.

     

  • 10:23 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Will Nishant Kumar, Nitish's son, join the new Bihar Cabinet?

    Amid indications that the next chief minister could be from the BJP, JD U workers are hopeful that Nishant Kumar, who joined the party last month, may be inducted into the new cabinet, possibly as deputy chief minister.

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Samrat Choudhary frontrunner for top post

    Speculation is growing that Samrat Choudhary could succeed Nitish Kumar. Choudhary, once associated with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, joined the BJP in 2017 and is currently serving as deputy chief minister.

  • 10:22 AM (IST)Apr 14, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Political activities in Bihar today to decide new Bihar CM

    A series of crucial meetings in Patna will determine Bihar’s next chief minister. Nitish Kumar will chair his final cabinet meeting at 11 am before likely stepping down.

    At 3 pm, the BJP Legislature Party will meet to elect its leader, with Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attending as central observer. This will be followed by an NDA meeting at 4 pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, where the Legislature Party leader will be finalised.

     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar
Bihar Bihar Politics Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary NDA BJP Janata Dal United
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\