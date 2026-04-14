Bihar new CM announcement LIVE: Nitish Kumar to resign as CM shortly, NDA to chose successor at 4 pm

Patna:

All eyes are on the BJP’s Samrat Choudhary and the JDU’s Nishant Kumar as Bihar prepares to name its next chief minister today. The decision is expected to be taken at an NDA meeting scheduled for 4 pm in the Central Hall of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna.

The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on April 15, with incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar set to resign today after he chaired his final cabinet meeting in Patna. He will step down after serving in the role for nearly two decades.

Ahead of the NDA meeting, the BJP Legislature Party will convene at 3 pm at the party office to elect its leader. The meeting will be attended by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been appointed as the central observer.

The NDA meeting will follow, where the leader of the Legislature Party will be formally chosen, paving the way for the appointment of the next chief minister.

Nitish Kumar's resignation has cleared the path for Bihar to have a new chief minister as early as April 15. He is also set to move to Delhi after being sworn in as a Rajya Sabha MP on April 11, having earlier resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council on March 30.

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