HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 exam new dates announced at hssc.gov.in, check detailed schedule

HSSC TGT 2023 New exam dates announced at hssc.gov.in

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 Exam Update: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the new exam dates for Haryana TGT Recruitment Exam. Candidates who are scheduled for the said exam against the advt. no. 02/2023 for various categories of Elementary Education Department can check the revised schedule on the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the dates of the HSSC TGT exam have been revised due to administrative reasons. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 21 and 22 which is now changed to April 31. As per media reports, the exam dates have been postponed in lieu of the festival of Eid on April 21 and 22.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission will now conduct the Written Exam for the various TGT posts (ROH and Mewat Cadre) of the Elementary Education Department on April 30, May 13, and 14. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards in due course of time from the official website of HSSC. Candidates can check the revised schedule below in the mentioned table.

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 Exam: Check revised date and time

Name of the Post Date, Session & Time of Exam TGT (Sanskrit/Music/Urdu April 30, 2023 (Evening Session) from 03:15 P.M. to 05:00 P.M. Reporting time 01:15 P.M. (No Entry after 02:15 P.M.) TGT Social Studies May 13, 2023 (Evening Session) from 03:15 P.M. to 05:00 P.M. Reporting time 01:15 P.M. (No Entry after 02:15 P.M.) TGT English May 14, 2023

(Morning Session) from 10:30 A.M to 12:15 P.M. Reporting Time 08:30 A.M. (No Entry after 09:30 A.M) TGT Arts May 14, 2023

(Evening Session) from 03:15 P.M. to 05:00 P.M. Reporting time 01:15 P.M. (No Entry after 02:15 P.M.)

HSSC TGT 2023: Guidelines

Candidates should note that the reporting time for the morning shift will be 8.30 AM and the candidates will not be allowed entry after 9.30 AM. For the evening shift, the reporting time is 1.15 PM. No candidate will be entertained after 2.15 PM. Candidates have been advised to carry a hard copy of their admit cards along with valid identity proof.

