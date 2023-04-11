West Bengal Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: 1420 vacant posts to be filled, apply online from April 23

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY West Bengal Lady Constable Recruitment 2023 Notification out at wbpolice.gov.in

West Bengal Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Lady Constable in West Bengal Police. A total of 1420 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. All interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications online Between April 23 to May 22 at wbpolice.gov.in.

To apply for the said posts, The candidate must be at least 10th passed or equivalent examination and the age of the candidates should not be less than 18 years and must not be more than 30 years old as on January 1, 2023. The Upper-age limit shall be relaxed for the SC/ST applicants of West Bengal only by 05 (five) years and OBC applicants of West Bengal only by 03 (three) years, as the official notification reads.

Candidates can check the essential details about the recruitment process including physical measurement details, method of recruitment, written test pattern and other details below.

WBPRB Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Minimum Physical Measurement Requirements

Name of the Post Height (Barefoot) (in cm) Weight (in kg) Chest Candidates of all categories (except Gorkhas, Garhwalis, Rajbanshis and Scheduled Tribes) 160 49 Not Applicable Gorkhas, Garhwalis, Rajbanshis and Scheduled Tribes 152 45 Not Applicable

WBPRB Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) and West Bengal Police (wbpolice.gov.in).

Click on the 'apply online' tab

It will take you to the application form

Now, you need to fill up the application form and submit Fill up the application form and upload your documents

Pay application Fee

Submit the application form and take a printout of the application form

WBPRB Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs.170/- as an application fee while the candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay only a processing fee of Rs. 20/- as they are exempted from paying any application fees.

WBPRB Lady Constable Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview.

WBPRB Lady Constable Recruitment 2023 Exam Pattern

The written test will comprise MCQ-based questions which is qualifying in nature. There would be 100 objective-type questions having

multiple choice answers carrying 01 mark each. The duration of this test will be 1 hour. The question paper will be set in two languages (Bengali & Nepali). The scheme of the written test is as follows:-

General Awareness and General Knowledge: 40 Marks

Elementary Mathematics (Madhyamik standard): 30 Marks

Reasoning: 30 Marks

Candidates who will be qualified in the written test will be called for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and further recruitment process.

