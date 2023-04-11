Opportunity to work in ISRO, Apply Online before 24 April | Check Eligibility, Salary and Step wise guide

Follow us on Image Source : AP Apply Online for 63 Vacancies for Technician Assistant and other posts at career.iprc.gov.in.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is hiring for multiple posts including Technical Assistant, Technician B, Draughtsman, Heavy Vehicle Driver A, Light Vehicle Driver A, and Fireman. Candidates with a 10th pass qualification and Diploma in the relevant subject can submit applications online on or before April 24, 2023. The link to the online application is available at career.iprc.gov.in.

A total of 63 vacancies are being recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the information entered by the applicants in the Online Application. Candidates can check the essential details such as the application process, qualification, experience, and other details below.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit the official website of ISRO - iprc.gov.in/iprc/

Click on the 'Careers' page

A page will be appeared on the screen

Check all required details and click on the apply online button

It will take you to the application form

Now, you need to click on the desired post

Then, the application form will be displayed on the screen

Fill up the application form and upload your documents

Pay application Fee

Submit application form and take a printout of the application form

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates applying for the Technical Assistant Post are required to pay Rs.750/- as an application fee while the candidates are willing to submit applications for Technician ‘B’/Draughtsman ‘B’/Fireman ‘A’/Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’/Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’ required to remit the application fee of Rs. 500/-. The candidates should note that the application fee will be collected only in online mode vide SBI e-Payment gateway and the link for making the payment will appear on the submission of the online application.

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Selection Procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written tests by means of online Computer Based Test (CBT) across various cities. The applicants have to make their choice of city for CBT while submitting of online application.

Technical Assistant/Technician ‘B’/Draughtsman ‘B’ - Written Test + Skill Test (Curriculum based)

Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’/Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’- Written Test + Skill Test (Driving Test)

Fireman ‘A’ - Written Test + Skill Test (Physical Efficiency Test + Medical Examination)

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Salary

The pay entitlements for each post are as follows:-

Technical Assistant - Level 7 (Rs.44,900/- – Rs.1,42,400/-)

Technician ‘B’/Draughtsman ‘B’- Level 3 (Rs.21,700/- – Rs.69,100/-)

Fireman ‘A’/Heavy Vehicle Driver ‘A’/Light Vehicle Driver ‘A’ Level 2- (Rs.19,900/- – Rs.63,200/-)

Direct link to apply online

ALSO READ | BSF Constable Tradesman Result 2023 OUT; 1,475 candidates shortlisted

ALSO READ | IDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2023 OUT at idbibank.in, check exam date, and call letter link