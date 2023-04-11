NPCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2023 through GATE: Apply online for 325 vacancies at npcilcareers.co.in

Follow us on Image Source : NPCIL NPCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2023 online process started, selection through GATE

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 through GATE: The online application process for recruitment to the post of Executive Trainee in various disciplines have been started at the official website of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Candidates who have successfully qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) can apply for the said post at npcilcareers.co.in. The last date for submission of the online application is April 28, up to 4 PM.

A total of 325 vacancies of Executive Trainees will be recruited through this recruitment process of which 123 vacancies are in the Mechanical Department, 57 are in Electrical Department, 50 are chemical Department, 25 are in Electronics and Instrumentation Department, and 45 are Civil Department. Candidates can check the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 through GATE: How to apply?

Visit the official website of NPCIL - npcilcareers.co.in

Click on the link that reads 'NPCIL Executive Trainee recruitment 2023 through GATE online registration'

Register yourself and log in for application form

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the application form

take a printout of the application form for future reference

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay Rs. 500/- as an application fee while the candidates belonging to the reserved category need not remit any application fee.

NPCIL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2023 through GATE: Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have a qualification of BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc/ M.Tech in a relevant discipline with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks from a recognized board and the age of the candidate should be between 18-26 years as on April 28, 2023.

Apply Online

