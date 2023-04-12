Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
  Home Guard Recruitment 2023: 1501 vacancies in Jharkhand Home Defence Corps, 7th, 10th pass can apply

Home Guard Recruitment 2023: 1501 vacancies in Jharkhand Home Defence Corps, 7th, 10th pass can apply

Candidates can check the detailed information regarding this recruitment such as qualifications, selection criteria, and other details here.

Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Home Defense Corps has advertised a notification for recruitment to the post of Home Guard. Interested candidates can submit applications online at recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in from April 25 to May 9. A total of 1501 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process of which 1456 vacancies will be filled for Rural and 45 for Urban areas of the organization. Candidates can check the detailed information regarding this recruitment such as qualifications, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Qualification

  • To apply for Home Guard (Rural) posts, Candidates who have passed the class 7th exam can submit their applications.
  • To apply for Home Guard (Urban) posts, candidates who have passed the class 10th exam can submit their applications. 

Age Limit - The age of the candidate should not be below 19 years and above 40 years,

Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be based on medical test, hindi writing test and technical knowledge. 

Home Guard Recruitment 2023: How much application fee required to pay?

Candidates are required to pay Rs. 100 as an application fee via online mode. Candidates can check more details about this recruitment in the notification available at the official site of Jharkhand Home Defense Corps.

