Fresh violence flares up in Manipur's Ukhrul: Internet suspended after several houses torched

Imphal:

Fresh violence erupted in Manipur’s Ukhrul district on Tuesday morning following the alleged assault of a member of the Tangkhul Naga community, with several abandoned houses set on fire and shots fired, police said. The state government responded by suspending internet services in the district for 5 days and imposing a curfew.

The firing and arson in the Litan Sareikhong area came a day after two Tangkhul Naga organisations imposed restrictions on the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and neighbouring Kamjong district.

“Armed men set ablaze abandoned houses and fired several rounds of bullets at Litan Sareikhong. The situation remains tense, and security forces are trying to bring the situation under control,” a police officer said.

Houses torched, people flee

The Manipur government ordered the suspension of internet services, including broadband, VPN and VSAT, across the revenue jurisdiction of Ukhrul district as a preventive and precautionary measure, the officer added.

Residents who fled their homes later confronted security personnel, alleging failure on their part to prevent the firing in the area. A video clip that circulated widely on social media showed thick smoke rising over the hill area.

According to officials, hundreds of Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers, mainly women, children and elderly people, have been fleeing Litan Sareikhong and nearby Kuki villages for the past 2 days to safer locations in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts.

“Several villagers have taken shelter at Motbung and in parts of Saikul in the Kuki majority Kangpokpi district,” an official said.

Additional security deployed

Manipur minister Govindas Konthoujam said on Monday that at least 21 houses had been burnt and the situation continued to remain tense. He added that additional security forces had been deployed to control the unrest.

In a related development, two drivers who were stranded at Lamlai Chingphei Kuki village under Litan police station limits after their trucks broke down were rescued on Monday, police said.

The two Tangkhul Naga organisations, Katho Long and Katho Katamnao Long, have banned the movement of Kukis in Ukhrul and the adjoining Kamjong district.

