India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration begins tomorrow; Dates, eligibility criteria and more

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Department of Post (India Post) will start the registrations for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2023 for the May cycle tomorrow. Applications are invited for Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) posts in Branch Post Offices (BOs) created in the year 2023. The candidates can fill in the online application through the official website-- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in between May 22 and June 11, 2023.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Start date of online application - May 22, 2023

Last date to fill the application form - June 11, 2023

Correction window - June 12 to June 14, 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale

BPM - Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380

ABPM - Rs 10,000 to Rs 24,470

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Between 18 to 40 years (age relaxation available).

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10th exam with Mathematics and English as compulsory or elective subjects from a recognised board

Other Qualification: Candidates should have knowledge of computer, knowledge of cycling and adequate means of livelihood.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Go to the official website-- indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Click on the notification link and proceed to fill the application form

Complete the registration process as instructed and upload required documents

Verify details in the application and proceed to pay application fee

Finally, submit the application and download the confirmation for future use.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system generated merit list prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks.