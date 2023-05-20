SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL Result 2023 Tier 1 declared

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 on its official website. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 marks and final answer key will be uploaded at ssc.nic.in shortly. Candidates who have appeared in the tier 1 examination will be able to check their result using login credentials like registration number and password.

The minimum qualifying marks considered in Tier-1 by the SSC is 30 percent for the unreserved (UR) category, 25 percent for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and Economic Weaker Section (EWS) and for other categories, it is 20 percent. A total of 40,224 candidates have qualified for the SSC CHSL tier 2 examination.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: Steps to Download

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to download the SSC CHSL Result 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in with your registration number and password.

Step 3: Select the name of exam and the result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 result and take a printout for further reference.

The SSC has conducted the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Tier 1 Exam-2022 from March 9 to March 21, 2023, at various test centres across the country. The tier 2 examination is scheduled to be held on June 26, 2023. The SSC CHSL admit card for tier 2 examination will be issued by the Commission in due course.