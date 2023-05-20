Saturday, May 20, 2023
     
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 Declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: The SSC CHSL Tier 1 marks and final answer key will be uploaded at ssc.nic.in shortly. Candidates will be able to check their result using login credentials like registration number and password.

Adarsh Srivastava Edited By: Adarsh Srivastava New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2023 18:07 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CHSL Result 2023 Tier 1 declared

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has declared the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023 on its official website. The SSC CHSL Tier 1 marks and final answer key will be uploaded at ssc.nic.in shortly. Candidates who have appeared in the tier 1 examination will be able to check their result using login credentials like registration number and password.

The minimum qualifying marks considered in Tier-1 by the SSC is 30 percent for the unreserved (UR) category, 25 percent for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and Economic Weaker Section (EWS) and for other categories, it is 20 percent. A total of 40,224 candidates have qualified for the SSC CHSL tier 2 examination.

ALSO READ | SSC Exam Date 2023: JE, Steno Grade C, D and JHT exam dates released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2023: Steps to Download

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to download the SSC CHSL Result 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Log in with your registration number and password.
Step 3: Select the name of exam and the result PDF will appear on the screen
Step 4: Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 result and take a printout for further reference.

The SSC has conducted the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Tier 1 Exam-2022 from March 9 to March 21, 2023, at various test centres across the country. The tier 2 examination is scheduled to be held on June 26, 2023. The SSC CHSL admit card for tier 2 examination will be issued by the Commission in due course.

