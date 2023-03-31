SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 OUT; Raise objections till April 3

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 Released

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023 today, March 31, 2023. Aspirants who appeared for the CHSL Exam can download the tentative answer key through the official website, ssc.nic.in. Along with the SSC CHSL answer key, the commission has also released the response sheets of the candidates.

Candidates need to log in with their user ID/ roll number and password to download the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 Tier 1. Candidates have been allowed to raise challenges against the tentative answer key from March 31 (4 PM) to April 3 (4 PM) by making a payment of Rs 100 for each question/answer challenged. The examination authority will not consider any challenges received after the stipulated timeline.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2023: Steps to download

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to download the SSC CHSL Answer Key 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the 'Latest News' section and click on the SSC CHSL answer key 2022-23 notice.

Step 3: Thoroughly read the notice and click on the link given at the bottom of the notice.

Step 4: Select the name of exam and enter registration number and password on the next window

Step 5: The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for further reference.

The SSC has conducted the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Tier 1 Exam-2022 from March 9 to March 21, 2023, at various test centres across the country.