SSC CGL Tier 2, CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date 2023: Declared! Check here

SSC CGL Tier 2, CHSL Tier 1 Exam Date 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam date for SSC CGL Tier 2 and CHSL Tier 1. As per the official notice released by the SSC, the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) will be held from March 2 to 7, 2023. On the other hand, the Combined Higher Secondary Examination, 2022 (Tier-I) will be conducted between March 9, 2023, to March 21, 2023.

The official notice of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) further reads, 'The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.'

SSC CGL and CHSL

As per the official notification released by the Staff Selection Commission, the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 (Tier-II) and Combined Higher Secondary Examination, 2022 (Tier-I) will be conducted in March this year.

SSC CGL

According to the official notification for the SSC CGL, registration for the exam began in September. Candidates were given time till October 8, 2022, to apply for the SSC CGL exam. It is expected that the admit card of the candidates will be released soon.

SSC CHSL

Like SSC CGL, the admit card for the SSC CHSL exam will also release soon. It is anticipated that the admit cards for both exams will be issued a few days prior to the exam. The registration process for the SSC CHSL began on December 6, 2022 and ended on January 4, 2022.

