Follow us on Image Source : PTI SSC Exam Date 2023: Junior Engineer Paper 2 on Feb 26 | Check here latest updates

SSC Exam Date 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the exam date notification for the Junior Engineer. Candidates who will appear for the exam must check and download the full schedule from the official website. Only, those candidates will be able to appear for the JE Paper 2 who have qualified the SSC JE Paper 1 Exam. To check the exam date for SSC JE Paper 1 visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)- ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE Paper 2 Date 2023

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam date for the SSC JE Paper 2. As per the official notice of the SSC, the exam will be conducted on February 26, 2023. For more information about the exam, candidates must read the full notice issued by the SSC on the website.

SSC JE Paper 2: official notice

The official notice of the SSC reads, 'The Commission has decided to conduct the Paper-II of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 on 26th February 2023.'

'2. The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. 3. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.'

Also Read | SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Correction window link to activate today | Know how to make changes

Also Read | SSC Calendar 2023: Tentative exam dates released | Check full schedule here