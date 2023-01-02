SSC Calendar 2023: Tentative exam dates released | Check full schedule here

SSC Calendar 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam schedule for 2023-2024. The tentative exam dates for Tier 1 and Computer-Based Examinations are available on the official website of the commission. The SSC has released the tentative application dates and exam dates for CBE like SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, Stenographer C & D, GD constable, JE and others. Candidates can check the Staff Selection Commission Calendar for 2023-2023 here.
|S. No.
|Name of Examination
|Tier/Phase
|Date of Advt.
|Closing date
|Date of Exam
|1.
|Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022
|CBE
|27/Oct/2022 (Thursday)
|30/Nov/2022 (Wednesday)
|Jan-Feb, 2023
|2.
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022
|Tier-I (CBE)
|06/Dec/2022 (Tuesday)
|05/Jan/2023 (Thursday)
|Mar/2023
|3.
|Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination2022
|Tier-I (CBE)
|17/Jan/2023 (Tuesday)
|17/Feb/2023 (Friday)
|Apr/2023
|4.
|Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023
|Paper-I (CBE)
|24/Feb/2023 (Friday)
|17/Mar/2023 (Friday)
|May-Jun, 2023
|5.
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023
|Tier-I (CBE)
|01/Apr/2023 (Saturday)
|01/May/2023 (Monday)
|Jun-Jul, 2023
|6.
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023
|Tier-I (CBE)
|09/May/2023 (Tuesday)
|08/Jun/2023 (Thursday)
|Jul-Aug, 2023
|7.
|Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination2023
|Tier-I (CBE)
|14/Jun/2023 (Wednesday)
|14/Jul/2023 (Friday)
|Aug-Sep, 2023
|8.
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023
|Tier-I (CBE)
|20/Jul/2023 (Thursday)
|13/Aug/2023 (Sunday)
|Oct/2023
|9.
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023
|Paper-I (CBE)
|26/Jul/2023 (Wednesday)
|16/Aug/2023 (Wednesday)
|Oct/2023
|10.
|Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023
|CBE
|02/Aug/2023 (Wednesday)
|23/Aug/2023 (Wednesday)
|Oct-Nov, 2023
|11.
|Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023
|Paper-I (CBE)
|22/Aug/2023 (Tuesday)
|12/Sep/2023 (Tuesday)
|Oct-Nov, 2023
Check the full SSC Calendar 2023 here
SSC Calendar 2023
The tentative exam dates for Tier 1 and CBE are available on the official website of the board in pdf format. The Staff Selection Commission released the pdf on December 20. Candidates can check the schedule on ssc.nic.in. As the exam dates are tentative, the commission can change the dates by releasing notifications on its website.
