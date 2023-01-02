Follow us on Image Source : PTI SSC Calendar 2023: Tentative exam dates released | Check full schedule here

SSC Calendar 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative exam schedule for 2023-2024. The tentative exam dates for Tier 1 and Computer-Based Examinations are available on the official website of the commission. The SSC has released the tentative application dates and exam dates for CBE like SSC CGL, CHSL, MTS, Stenographer C & D, GD constable, JE and others. Candidates can check the Staff Selection Commission Calendar for 2023-2023 here.

S. No. Name of Examination Tier/Phase Date of Advt. Closing date Date of Exam 1. Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 CBE 27/Oct/2022 (Thursday) 30/Nov/2022 (Wednesday) Jan-Feb, 2023 2. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 Tier-I (CBE) 06/Dec/2022 (Tuesday) 05/Jan/2023 (Thursday) Mar/2023 3. Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination2022 Tier-I (CBE) 17/Jan/2023 (Tuesday) 17/Feb/2023 (Friday) Apr/2023 4. Selection Post Examination, Phase-XI, 2023 Paper-I (CBE) 24/Feb/2023 (Friday) 17/Mar/2023 (Friday) May-Jun, 2023 5. Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 Tier-I (CBE) 01/Apr/2023 (Saturday) 01/May/2023 (Monday) Jun-Jul, 2023 6. Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 Tier-I (CBE) 09/May/2023 (Tuesday) 08/Jun/2023 (Thursday) Jul-Aug, 2023 7. Multi Tasking (NonTechnical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination2023 Tier-I (CBE) 14/Jun/2023 (Wednesday) 14/Jul/2023 (Friday) Aug-Sep, 2023 8. Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 Tier-I (CBE) 20/Jul/2023 (Thursday) 13/Aug/2023 (Sunday) Oct/2023 9. Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2023 Paper-I (CBE) 26/Jul/2023 (Wednesday) 16/Aug/2023 (Wednesday) Oct/2023 10. Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023 CBE 02/Aug/2023 (Wednesday) 23/Aug/2023 (Wednesday) Oct-Nov, 2023 11. Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 Paper-I (CBE) 22/Aug/2023 (Tuesday) 12/Sep/2023 (Tuesday) Oct-Nov, 2023

The tentative exam dates for Tier 1 and CBE are available on the official website of the board in pdf format. The Staff Selection Commission released the pdf on December 20. Candidates can check the schedule on ssc.nic.in. As the exam dates are tentative, the commission can change the dates by releasing notifications on its website.

